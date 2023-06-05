INDIA

Jaishankar meets Namibian President, conveys PM’s greetings

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Monday met Namibian President Hage Geingob and conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s greetings to him.

“Thank President @hagegeingob of Namibia for receiving me so warmly. Conveyed the personal greetings of PM @narendramodi,” Jaishankar tweeted after the meeting.

“Valued his sentiments for our relationship and the vision to taking it forward,” he added.

The minister also briefed Geingob on the productive Joint Commission meeting which was held earlier on Monday and affirmed India’s commitment to deepening the partnership between the two countries further.

Jaishankar, who reached in Namibia on June 4 on a three-day visit, had met the country’s Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and discussed several issues related to bilateral cooperation.

According to official sources, the two leaders discussed advancing bilateral ties in energy, green hydrogen, transport and connectivity, digital, pharmaceuticals, food security, science and technology, among others.

Jaishankar also co-chaired the first Joint Commission of Cooperation between India and Namibia with Nandi-Ndaitwah.

