INDIA

Jaishankar meets UN trade official, other dignitaries on sidelines of G20 meeting in Varanasi

NewsWire
0
0

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday held meetings with various dignitaries on the sidelines of the G20 development ministers’ meeting in Varanasi.

“A good meeting with Secretary General of UN Conference on Trade & Development, Rebeca Grynspan on G20DMM sidelines,” Jaishankar tweeted after meeting Grynspan.

“Agreed that G20 plays an important role in alleviating concerns of Global South. Will also work closely to ensure the advancement of SDG goals,” he tweeted further.

He also met Australian development minister Pat Conroy on the sidelines of the meeting.

“Glad to welcome Australian Development Minister Pat Conroy in Varanasi for the G20DMM. Naturally, we spoke about PM Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Australia. Also discussed how our two countries can cooperate on development issues in the Pacific,” Jaishankar said.

The development ministers’ meeting earlier began on Sunday and will continue till June 13.

20230611-174005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Govt to seek Parliament’s nod on finance bill today

    It’ll be down to the wire for BJP, SP in second...

    Astro Zindagi (Weekly Horoscope)

    ‘New geospatial policy opportunity for Indian industry’