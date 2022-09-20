As India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar launched his second day of diplomacy on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly with high-level meetings with Presidents Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana and Azali Assoumani of the Comoros, New Delhi’s diplomats also fanned out to meetings at other levels.

After calling on Akufo-Addo, Jaishankar tweeted, “Discussed our ongoing cooperation in the UN Security Council, especially on counterterrorism. Appreciated the achievements of our development partnership.”

India has close developmental relations with Ghana and supports several projects there in infrastructure, education and technology.

Jaishankar tweeted that Assoumani appreciated “India’s outreach in combating Covid-19 and dengue”.

He added that they “discussed taking forward our development partnership and working together on maritime security”.

Jaishankar also met with Nicaragua’s Foreign Minister Denis Moncada and tweeted, “Interesting discussion on the global situation and its multilateral implications.”

India’s Permanent Representative Ruchira Kamboj met with US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland.

Nuland tweeted that they met “to advance #USIndia partnership, including at the UN and through the Quad. Our work with India is vital for global prosperity and security”.

The Quad, made up of India, the US, Japan and Australia, is centered on the Indo-Pacific region and is an important area in the growing cooperation between the US and India.

Nuland was in India in March for the India-US Foreign Office Consultations at official’s level under the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a neighbour of Poland was discussed during Sanjay Verma, India’s Secretary (West), met with Warsaw”s Under Secretary of State Marcin Przydacz.

Przydacz tweeted after the meeting, “We talked about the security situation following the invasion of Ukraine and the global challenges it caused. Poland, India will also seek to strengthen economic relations.”

Verma said in his tweet, “Discussed bilateral, and regional issues, including Ukraine. Right tone set for our Foreign Office Consultations. So much to look forward to as we strengthen India Polish ties.”

