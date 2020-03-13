Jaishankar, Pompeo discuss cooperation to meet COVID-19 challenge

New York, March 16 (IANS) India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have discussed cooperation between the two countries to deal with the coronavirus crisis, according to a US official.

State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Sunday that they spoke on Friday “to discuss COVID-19 developments, including ways in which India and the United States can cooperate to address this global challenge”.

While the US is struggling under the growing impact of the disease, India is just beginning to see it with 112 cases and two deaths.

The US has recorded 3,155 with 62 deaths as of Sunday.

India has shut out all but foreign official and diplomatic visitors. The US has banned everyone but citizens and permanent residents who have been in 28 European countries during the past 14 days from entering the country.

India has also organised airlifts of its citizens as well as others stranded in coronavirus-ravaged countries.

New Delhi is also providing assistance to some neighbouring countries to deal with the disease. On Sunday India offered $10 million to set up a common voluntary emergency fund for the members of the South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation (SAARC) to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

(Arul Louis can be contacted at [email protected])

–IANS

al/vin