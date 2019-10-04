Jaishankar promises help in bringing back techie’s body from Thailand
New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday promised to assist in bringing back the body of a woman from Madhya Padesh who recently died in Thailand while she was on an professional assignment there.
“Our Embassy @IndiainThailand is in touch with the bereaved family and is providing all assistance in this difficult time,” Jaishankar tweeted.
Pragya Paliwal, a techie from Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh who had gone to Thailand on an assignment for her company, died in a road accident in Phuket.
Paliwal’s family members came to know about the incident only on Wednesday. Unfortunately, none of them have a passport.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has also extended his condolene to the family, assuring all possible help.
–IANS
miz/arm