External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Sunday thanked US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken for expressing support and sympathy on the Odisha train tragedy.

Blinken in a telephone call to Jaishankar, expressed support for the tragic incident Odisha’s Balasore district in which more than 270 people died.

“Thank @SecBlinken for the phone call expressing his support and sympathy on the Odisha railway accident. Such sentiments are deeply valued at this difficult time,” Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Earlier, Blinken had also expressed condolences to the families of the victims of the accident, which occurred on June 2.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims of the devastating train crash in the Indian state of Odisha. As we watch the heroic efforts of first responders and medical personnel, we stand with the people of India in this tragic moment,” Blinken had tweeted.

Several world leaders, including US President Joe Biden have condoled the incident.

20230604-191802