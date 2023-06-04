INDIA

Jaishankar thanks Blinken for expressing support on Odisha train tragedy

NewsWire
0
0

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Sunday thanked US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken for expressing support and sympathy on the Odisha train tragedy.

Blinken in a telephone call to Jaishankar, expressed support for the tragic incident Odisha’s Balasore district in which more than 270 people died.

“Thank @SecBlinken for the phone call expressing his support and sympathy on the Odisha railway accident. Such sentiments are deeply valued at this difficult time,” Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Earlier, Blinken had also expressed condolences to the families of the victims of the accident, which occurred on June 2.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims of the devastating train crash in the Indian state of Odisha. As we watch the heroic efforts of first responders and medical personnel, we stand with the people of India in this tragic moment,” Blinken had tweeted.

Several world leaders, including US President Joe Biden have condoled the incident.

20230604-191802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    We want to grow as a footballing nation, says coach Suren...

    Rail staff help UP kids reunite with family

    K’taka to decide on reducing duration of state anthem

    Odisha police seizes live pangolin, arrests one