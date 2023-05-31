INDIA

Jaishankar to embark on 2-nation tour of South Africa, Namibia from Thursday

NewsWire
0
0

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will embark on a two-nation tour of South Africa and Namibia from Thursday.

Jaishankar will first visit South Africa from Thursday to Saturday, where he will participate in the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting to be held in Cape Town, official sources said.

Besides attending the meeting, he will also hold a bilateral meeting with his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor.

Jaishankar will also call on South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and is expected to hold bilateral meetings with other BRICS Foreign ,inisters and participating ‘Friends of BRICS’ ministers from other countries.

He will also have an interaction with the Indian diaspora in Cape Town.

Jaishankar will then proceed to Namibia, where he will be from June 4 to 6.

This will be the first visit by an Indian External Affairs Minister to Namibia.

During the visit, he will call on the top leadership of the country and also meet with other ministers of the government, the sources informed.

Jaishankar will also co-chair the inaugural session of the joint commission meeting with the Namibian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

He will also interact with the Indian diaspora .

Jaishankar’s visit to South Africa and Namibia is expected to further strengthen India’s strong bilateral relations with these two countries, the official sources said.

20230531-113203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Passenger car makers log sales growth in July 2022

    U-16 Women’s Hockey League: Sports Authority of India ‘A’ to meet...

    After ruckus in Assembly, 12 Maha BJP MLAs suspended

    Beyond Cape Town and Durban