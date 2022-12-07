INDIA

Jaishankar to make statement on India’s foreign policy in RS

NewsWire
0
0

Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar will make a statement on India’s foreign policy in the Rajya Sabha (RS) on Wednesday, the first day of the winter session.

According to the RS bulletin, he will make a statement on the “Latest Developments in

India’s Foreign Policy”.

Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav will move a Bill to amend the WildLife (Protection) Act, 1972, which was passed by the Lok Sabha.

Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani will make a statement on the status of implementation of recommendations contained in the 334th report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports on “Issues related to Safety of Women” pertaining to the Ministry.

She will also make a statement on the status of the implementation of recommendations contained in the 338th report of the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports on Demands for Grants (2022-23) pertaining to the Ministry.

The House will pay obituary reference to the former members who passed away recently.

20221207-083604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SIA conducts searches at multiple locations in Kashmir

    IndiGo commences operations from Itanagar airport

    It was the team of ‘7 good guys and 7 bad...

    IANS-CVoter Survey: Indians don’t rate NGOs very highly on environmental issues