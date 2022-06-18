With Bihar passing through four days of massive violence over the Centre’s ‘Agnipath’ defence recruitment scheme, BJP state unit chief Sanjay Jaiswal on Saturday blamed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for “targeting” his party through the youth.

He also asked the Nitish Kumar government to take adequate measures or face the consequences.

“It was not the agitation of youths in Bihar for the last four days. The violence happened due to the police of Nitish Kumar. The state police which comes under CM Nitish Kumar did not act against the agitators leading to large-scale violence in the state. Such an incident did not happen anywhere else in the country, even in non-BJP-ruled states like West Bengal and Jharkhand,” Jaiswal said.

“I am saying, in the capacity of BJP state President, that if Nitish Kumar has any concern over this scheme, he should talk to us. We will clarify how the Agnipath scheme is right for youths,” he added.

“When the arson began in Bihar, we had raised our concerns with Nitish Kumar, the Chief Secretary and the DGP, still the BJP leaders were targeted in the state. They have specifically targeted my house and other BJP leaders in Bihar. The agitators attacked our offices in Nawada and Madhepura despite adequate numbers of police force deployed there. The police did not act against the agitators who are basically hooligans. If hooliganism will not stop in Bihar, the Nitish Kumar government will pay the price for it,” he warned.

“I learned that the railway officials called the fire services to douse the flames in trains at several places, but the fire officials replied that the will send fire engines only after the recommendation of SDO of the affected areas. The state machinery were supported and encouraged goons to form hooliganism. The entire act was done to defame the BJP,” Jaiswal alleged.

Reacting on Jaiswal’s allegations, JD-U Parliamentary Board President Upendra Kushwaha said: “We do not take the statement of Sanjay Jaiswal seriously. In family, If any person uses to talk so much, other members would just ignore such a person. Sanjay Jaiswal used to level such allegations in the past. We do not take him seriously.”

