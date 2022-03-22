ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Jake Gyllenhaal, Lizzo, Jerrod Carmichael to host ‘SNL’ in April

By NewsWire
Comedy show ‘Saturday Night Live’ has set the lineup of hosts for its next batch of shows, tapping Jerrod Carmichael, Jake Gyllenhaal and Lizzo.

While Lizzo will be pulling double duty as her own musical guest, Gunna and Camila Cabello will perform alongside the other two hosts, reports ‘Variety’.

Carmichael will make his ‘SNL’ hosting debut April 2.

Carmichael’s new special, ‘Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel’, debuts April 1 on HBO. He will be joined at Studio 8H by Gunna, who is also marking his first time as an ‘SNL’ musical guest.

The Grammy-nominated artist’s latest album, ‘DS4Ever’, debuted at No. 11 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The following week, April 9, Gyllenhaal will emcee ‘SNL’ for the second time.

The Academy Award-nominated actor next stars in ‘Ambulance’, coming to theatres the day before he hosts the show. Cabello will join him that night, making her second appearance as ‘SNL’ musical guest. The Grammy-nominated artist’s highly anticipated new album, ‘Familia’, will be released April 8.

For the April 16 show, Lizzo will be a first-time ‘SNL’ host and second-time musical guest. The Grammy winner stars in the competition series ‘Watch Out for the Big Grrrls’, premiering March 25 on Prime Video.

