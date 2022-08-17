ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Jaldi nipta dena’: This is what Vicky told panditji at his wedding with Kat

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal has shared insights to his wedding with actress Katrina Kaif on the upcoming episode of ‘Koffee With Karan’.

In the upcoming episode, Karan says to Vicky: “Maine aap ke prem kahani ke liye pura credit le liya! (I have taken all credit for your love story).”

A beaming Vicky Kaushal couldn’t agree more.

“My moment on this couch last season was my way of knowing that she (Katrina Kaif) even knew I existed,” the star revealed.

He later also revealed how the duo met at Zoya Akhtar’s place for the first time in their life after manifesting on the couch.

Recalling events from the wedding, the star also shared how amidst the fanfare of their dream-like wedding, memes and funny tweets that were widely shared did not escape his attention.

“While all these random news were making the rounds, I was just there with the pandit ji saying, jaldi nipta dena please. Ek ghante se jyada nahi,” the star admitted.

This did not stop him from taking a break with bizarre memes and tweets.

“Every day during the wedding, these funny memes, tweets and messages would be shared on the internet and we were aware. We had my friends who read them out for us to have a good laugh. We used to have a blast finding them,” the star shared.

‘Koffee with Karan Season 7’ airs on Disney+ Hotstar.

20220817-121405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    First look of Kichcha Sudeepa’s ‘Vikrant Rona’ gets 12 mn views...

    Shilpa Rao releases romantic EDM track ‘Ehsaas’ featuring Ravator

    Shilpa Shinde replaces injured Shubhangi Atre in ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’

    Neetu Kapoor remembers late Rishi Kapoor on ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’