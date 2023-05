A blast has occurred near Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Sirajul Haq’s convoy as he was travelling for a rally in Balochistan’s Zhob, media reports said on Friday.

“Sirajul Haq remained unharmed,” the party’s general secretary Ameerul Azeem said, Geo News reported.

The JI claimed on its official Twitter handle that it was a suicide attack, adding that the attacker had been killed, the report said.

