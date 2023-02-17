INDIA

Jamaat-e-Islami demands probe into Haryana killings

NewsWire
0
0

The Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) on Friday condemned the killing of Junaid and Nasir, both residents of Rajasthan’s Bharatpur, allegedly by cow vigilantes in Haryana and has demanded a probe into the matter.

In a statement, JIH Vice President Prof Salim Engineer said: “We unequivocally condemn the gruesome manner in which Junaid and Nasir were beaten, abducted, murdered, and burnt to death allegedly by cow vigilantes in Bhiwani, Haryana. According to the relatives of the deceased, the two were first badly beaten by 8 to 10 men and then kidnapped by their assaulters.”

He noted that the family members of the victims have blamed members of the Bajrang Dal and other cow vigilantes for the murder and abduction, and said that the Jamaat-e-Islami feels that such gruesome incidents of violence indicate a breakdown in the law and order situation.

“It is a reflection of the growing confidence of communal and anti-social elements in society that they will not be punished for their crimes and that they are free to intimidate and commit acts of violence against members of a particular community at the behest of their political masters. We demand an impartial probe into the incident and a statement from the Chief Minister of Haryana,” the JIH said.

A delegation of civil society along with leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami would shortly visit Bharatpur and Bhiwani for fact-finding and meeting the officials and police officers concerned, reads the statement.

20230217-211603

