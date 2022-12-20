INDIA

Jamaat-e-Islami property in Geelani’s name attached in J&K’s Srinagar

Authorities on Tuesday attached a property of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) organisation in Jammu & Kashmir’s Srinagar city which was in the name of Late Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

Officials said the property situated in the Barzalla area of Srinagar city belonged to the banned JeI and it had been bought in the name of the senior separatist leader.

The property was attached by district magistrate Srinagar after the attachment application was moved by the state investigation agency (SIA), which has been investigating the linkages into the terror funding racket and also various properties created through those funds.

