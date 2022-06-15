The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted searches at six locations, four at Bhopal (MP), one at Katihar (Bihar) and one at Saharanpur (UP) in connection with Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) case of Bhopal.

The case relates to arrest of six active cadres of proscribed organisation JMB including three illegal immigrants of Bangladesh from a house in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

They were suspected to be involved in propagating the ideology of JMB and motivating vulnerable youths to perform jihad against India.

The case was initially probed by STF Bhopal. Later on the probe was taken over by the NIA.

“During the searches conducted today (Wednesday), digital devices including mobile phones, SIM cards and memory cards and bank accounts details, incriminating documents and jihadi literature have been seized,” said the NIA official.

Further investigation in the matter is on.

