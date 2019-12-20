Jameela Jamil opens up on struggle with eating disorder

Los Angeles, Dec 22 (IANS) Actress Jameela Jamil recently shared a 10-year-old picture, recalling her struggles with eating disorder.

“This was a sad day 10 years ago. I didn’t want to go to the event because I was convinced that I was ‘too fat’ and that I would be publicly fat shamed the next day. I was so weak, I only managed to stay for 10 mins. Eating disorders/dysmorphia are so wild. I missed my teens/20s,” she wrote on social media along with an image.

In the photograph, she is posing in a form-fitting black dress and heels.

Jamil often speaks publicly about her experience with an eating disorder as a teenager and society’s impact on people’s relationship with food and their bodies, reports eonline.com.

Since then she has launched the body neutrality campaign, I Weigh.

–IANS

