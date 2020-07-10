James Bay’s ‘Chew On My Heart’ is all love

Singer James Bay is back with a new single titled “Chew on my heart”. He says it’s an outpouring of love.

It is the first single to be released from his forthcoming album.

“Chew on my heart’ is a great example of releasing something positive about myself publicly for the first time,” he said.

“It’s an outpouring of love, and that’s a huge theme across this new music. When I come home from tour, I burst through the door and throw my arms around my girl, and she’ll just say, Okay, relax, cool’,” he quipped.

“It’s cheesy, but I wrote it from that perspective. It’s the opposite of being guarded.”

The official music video for the song was shot last month in Paris via safe social distancing.

During the lockdown, he took to social media to offer free guitar lessons via Instagram. He has taught fan favourites such as “Let it go,” “Hold back the river,” and “Us”.