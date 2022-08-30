ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

James Cromwell, Anna Gunn among five cast opposite Colin Farrell in ‘Sugar’

NewsWire
0
0

Irish actor Colin Farrell’s upcoming Apple series ‘Sugar’ has added five new names such as

James Cromwell, Anna Gunn, Dennis Boutsikaris, Alex Hernandez and Lindsay Pulsipher.

Cromwell and Gunn will recur, while Boutsikaris, Hernandez and Pulsipher will be series regulars. Along with Farrell, previously announced cast members include Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Amy Ryan, reports ‘Variety’.

Exact plot and character details for the show remain under wraps, aside from the fact that it is described as a genre-bending contemporary take on the private detective story set in Los Angeles.

Mark Protosevich serves as writer and executive producer on ‘Sugar’.

Farrell will executive produce in addition to starring. Fernando Meirelles will direct and executive produce. Simon Kinberg and Audrey Chon of Genre Films also executive produce, as do Scott Greenberg and Chip Vucelich.

Apple Studios will produce.

‘Sugar’ is the second series that Kinberg and Genre Films have at Apple. The company also produces the streamer’s show ‘Invasion’.

That series, which is a sci-fi drama about an alien invasion of Earth, debuted on Apple in 2021 and was renewed for a second season in December. Kinberg co-created the series with David Weil.

20220830-133804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    New Queen Elizabeth documentary with unseen footage set to premiere on...

    Zac Efron roped in for ‘Iron Claw’, a wrestling dynasty movie

    Jason Momoa shoots motorcycle stunt on ‘Fast And Furious 10’ set

    Oscar winner Cuba Gooding Jr. pleads guilty to charges of non...