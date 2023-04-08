ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

James Gunn hints at possible Marvel and DC crossover

NewsWire
0
0

Filmmaker James Gunn has stunned fans with a blockbuster announcement: He has no objection to a Marvel and DC universe crossover.

James — who has bonafide credentials in both superhero comics franchises — has revealed that an epic blend is possible after taking over as head of DC Studios alongside Peter Safran, reports ‘New York Post’.

“I’m certain that’s more likely now that I’m in charge,” Gunn, 56, told ‘Esquire’. “Who knows? However, that’s many years away, though. I think we have to establish what we’re doing (at DC) first,” he added. “I would be lying to say that we haven’t discussed it. But all discussions have been very, very light and fun.”

On the Marvel side, Gunn has worked on projects such as the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ franchise, ‘Doctor Strange’ and ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’.

‘New York Post’ further states that as for the DC world, the director has lent his talents to stories such as the TV series ‘Peacemaker’, ‘The Suicide Squad’ and the upcoming ‘Superman: Legacy’.

Meanwhile, Gunn admitted in a recent profile for Rolling Stone that there is some “superhero fatigue” surrounding the superhero genre following 2019’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

The ‘Scooby-Doo’ screenwriter explained how it’s hard to write movies that go beyond the wild action sequences of Marvel films.

20230408-183805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Muse to celebrate 20th anniversary of ‘Origin Of Symmetry’ with remix...

    Foo Fighters cancel all tours in wake of Taylor Hawkins’ death

    Grammy award-winner Falu announces India tour

    IANS Review: ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’: Lazily crafted and mildly entertaining (IANS Rating:...