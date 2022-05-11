James Hong has had an illustrious career that spans across six decades. He has been working in Hollywood since the 1950s and after countless roles, the actor was beyond excited on Tuesday, May 10, because the star, finally, at the grand age of 93, got his very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Hong is among the most prolific actors in Hollywood and has more than 600 TV and film credits to his name. For the unveiling of the star, the actor was joined by family, friends and co-stars including Tia Carrere, Jamie Lee Curtis and Danial Dae Kim.

Hong, who was born in 1929 in Minneapolis, Minnesota looked sprightly and energetic as he celebrated what was a big day for him and even managed to shake a leg with co-star Jamie Lee Curtis during the unveiling.

He arrived for the unveiling ceremony in a bright crimson Chinese coat which perfectly matched the red carpet. He contrasted the red jacket with black trousers and a navy vest over a blue shirt and a golden tie.

His shoes were the best part, as he stuck to comfortable black trainers. According to the Los Angeles Times, while addressing the crowd, during the unveiling, the ‘Chinatown’ actor enthusiastically said,

“I’m here! I’m alive!”

James Hong is said to have received a prime spot for his Hollywood Walk of Fame star – it is located between the Madame Tussaud’s Wax Museum and the Chinese Theatre.

Jamie Lee Curtis who was Hong’s co-star in the movie, ‘Everything All At Once’ complemented the star as she too was suited up in a bright red suit but in her case, she went monochrome with a red top as well as red heels

Curtis, took the stage to compliment her co-star and said, “He’s a passionate performer. He’s a hilarious presence on set. … But I also think we share a commitment to ambition, to hustle and flow.” She added, “It’s about f***ing time that we are here honouring James Hong with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

For those not aware, even though the stars on the Walk of Fame is meant for the biggest and most popular names in Hollywood, it is not a free offering and the celebrity in question is required to pay for this honour.

So, this unveiling wouldn’t have been possible, if Daniel Dae Kim did not start a crowdfunding campaign for Hong in 2020 to raise the $550,000 that was required.

Speaking about Hong and his efforts to get Hong a star on the Walk of Fame, Kim told Variety, “Then, around five or six years ago, I was meeting some friends and we started naming all the amazing projects that he’d been a part of. We realized the number was literally in the thousands. It caused me to ask why more people didn’t know him by name, or recognized his incredible career. That’s when I decided that I would do what I could to get him a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

James Hong said that he had no idea there was a crowdfunding campaign. He said he heard about it one day and the next day he heard that the money was raised already. Hong went on to thank all those who supported him and said, “I want to thank all the fans and friends who donated their money. It boggles my mind to think that there’s enough people out there who would do that. And I don’t know who they are, so I’ll just have to thank them through your article.”