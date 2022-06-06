Hollywood actor James Marsden, who was a part of first and second season of HBO’s ‘Westworld’ is reportedly all set to return to the show for its soon to premiere fourth season where he will be joining Thandiwe Newton, Evan Rachel Wood and others.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, James Marsden have quite the surprise when he appeared towards the end of HBO’s ATV TV Festival Panel on Saturday, June 4, 2022. James Marsden will be reprising his character of Teddy Flood from the first two seasons and will be a part of ‘Westworld’ season 4, which will premiere on June 26, 2022.

Marsden’s last appearance on the show was in 2018 towards the end of Season 2. In that season 2 finale episode it is seen that Teddy (Marsden), heartbroken that Dolores (Wood) had altered his programming, is killing himself in front of her.

Speaking about coming back, the ‘X-Men’ star said, “Sometimes you have to go away to come back. We learn to speak cryptically on this show. This has been seven years of our show and yeah, it’s an amazing thing to be a part of and see where the story goes. From the beginning, I didn’t know where it was all gonna go but I’m glad to see it now.”

At the panel, the co-creators and actors present, along with Marsden also unveiled the poster for ‘Westworld’ Season 4.

Here is the tweet announcement of the same:

As per the report, the makers are keeping most of the plot details of season 4 strictly under wraps, especially how Marsden (who supposedly died in Season 2) makes his way back into the show. HBO describes this season as, “a dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on earth.”

The stars who will be returning to the series include Ariana DeBose, Ed Harris, Thandiwe Newton, Aaron Paul and Tessa Thompson.

‘Westworld’ will return to HBO Max and HBO on Sunday, June 26, 2022.