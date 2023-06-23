INDIA

Jamia improves position in Asia University rankings

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has achieved another milestone by entering into the top 10 institutions of the country in the London-based Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings-2023.

The university has moved upward to 128th rank in Asia and remarkably improved its position from 160th rank last year. With an improvement of 32 ranks, JMI is one of the very few institutions of the country which has performed exceptionally well in the ranking.

The Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings assessed performance of 669 universities from 31 countries on the same 13 performance indicators/parameters as the THE World University Rankings, but they were recalibrated to reflect the attributes of Asia’s institutions.

The universities were judged across all their core missions — teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook — to provide the most comprehensive and balanced comparisons available.

The Jamia administration said that JMI has been consistently maintaining its rank in THE World University Rankings also. It was ranked at 601-800 in the recently declared THE World University Rankings- 2021.

Elated over the performance JMI Vice Chancellor Prof. Najma Akhtar said, “It is a matter of great pride and satisfaction for the whole Jamia fraternity as this achievement reflects the hard work put in by teachers, non-teaching staff and other stakeholders of the university. Our efforts have been recognized internationally and I hope that the university will continue its endeavours to improve its performance further in coming years.”

It is worth mentioning that JMI has been continuously improving its national and international ranking over the last few years. The university not only maintained 3rd rank among universities in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) – India Rankings-2023 released by the Ministry of Education (MoE) but improved its performance by 13 positions to 12 in overall category, she added.

JMI also improved its position in Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings-2023 released in October, 2022. Globally, JMI moved to the 501-600 ranking band from 601- 800 in previous year ranking. The university also improved its position in QS Asia University Rankings- 2022 released by the London-based QS University Rankings Agency where it was ranked at 186th improving its position from 203 last year, Jamia VC said.

