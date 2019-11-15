Jamia introducing four new departments

New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) Jamia Millia Islamia is introducing four new departments for which the University Grants Commission (UGC) has approved 28 teaching positions.

The new departments are — Foreign Languages, Hospital Management and Hospice Studies, Design & Innovation and Environmental Sciences.

For each department. the UGC has approved seven teaching positions. Each department will have one Professor, two Associate Professors and four Assistant Professors, a statement said.

JMI Vice Chancellor, Prof. Najma Akhtar, addressing Jamia community on the 99th Foundation Day of the university on October 29, had said that four new departments will be opened shortly.

Thanking the UGC for giving the approval, the Vice Chancellor said the new courses will help preparing students as per available job opportunities in the market.

