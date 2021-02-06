Jamia Millia Islamia has come out with scientific information and research regarding the coronavirus pandemic. Shama Parveen, an associate professor at Jamia university, has made public this information related to the Covid-19 pandemic through a special book.

The book describes antivirals and other drugs, natural compounds and corona vaccine.

According to Jamia university, the coronavirus pandemic has affected almost every part of the world. This has resulted in the loss of lakhs of lives. In these difficult times, the book on ‘The Covid-19 Pandemic: Epidemiology, Molecular Biology and Therapy’ by Shama Parveen provides readers with a comprehensive description of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Parveen is an associate professor at the Centre for Interdisciplinary Research and Basic Sciences at Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi. She completed her Ph.D (Microbiology) in ‘Molecular Epidemiology of Respiratory Syncytial Virus’ from the Department of Microbiology, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

She is also involved in clinical and basic research in the molecular biology of human viruses such as dengue, chikunguniya, zika, hepatitis and respiratory syncytial virus and now SARS-CoV-2.

Parveen said, “The book is divided into 11 chapters focusing on various aspects of Covid-19. This includes topics such as pathogens (morphology, genome, protein, structural protein genes and replication), global epidemiology, transmission, risk factors, clinical expression, management, immune response, and pathogenesis. It also describes the diagnosis of Covid-19, therapeutic agents (antiviral and other drugs, natural compound) and corona vaccine. “

Compiled by Parveen and her research group, this book is for PhD, MSc students, research scholars, post-doctoral fellowship and colleagues published by Bentham Science, Singapore, and is also available online.

Her work on clinical research is concerned with the analysis of viral strains around the world, focusing on their changing evolutionary potential and oncological epidemiology. Basic research involves cloning, expression, purification and structural characterization of various viral proteins and identification of related potential inhibitors.

Parveen has published more than 50 papers in journals of international repute. She was awarded the prestigious “Sayeeda Begum Woman Scientist Prize” in 2018 for her significant scientific contribution. She is also a member of the National Academy of Sciences India (NASI), Allahabad.

–IANS

gcb-anm/khz/bg