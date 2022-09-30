A Jamia Millia Islamia student was shot by another student inside a hospital in the national capital, an official said on Friday.

According to the official, the incident took place late Thursday at the Holy Family Hospital, located in southeast Delhi.

“A PCR call was received at Jamia Nagar police station regarding a quarrel at Jamia University Library inside Jamia Millia Islamia University. On inquiry, it was found that the fight had ensued between two groups of students,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Esha Pandey said.

In the incident, one student Noman Chaudhary (26), student of LLM 2nd Year sustained blunt injury on head and was shifted to Holy Family Hospital for treatment. Another student Nauman Ali, friend of Noman Chaudhary also visited the hospital to see him.

“In the meantime, one student of a rival group namely Zalal, a resident of Mewat, Haryana accompanied by his friends came to the Hospital and fired at Nauman Ali outside the Emergency ward inside Hospital Campus,” the DCP said.

In the firing, Nauman Ali received superficial injury on the scalp and was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre.

“He was fit for the statement,” the official said.

“Meanwhile, a crime team of Delhi Police examined the area where the firing took place. A Legal action has been initiated accordingly at both Jamia Nagar and New Friends Colony police stations,” the official added.

