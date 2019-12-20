Jamia students at Hyderabad meet call for bigger movement

Hyderabad, Dec 21 (IANS) Two female students of Jamia Millia Islamia, who became the face of anti-CAA protests, on Saturday called for building a bigger movement to free the country from fascist forces.

Addressing a mammoth a meeting organised at tje All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) headquarters here, Ladeeda Farzana and Aysha Renna stressed the need for joining hands with Dalits and other oppressed people.

The students, whose videos showing them save a male friend from lathi-wielding policemen at Jamia went viral, drew loud cheers from thousands of people who attended the public meeting organized by the United Muslim Action Committee.

The students shared the dais with AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and leaders of various Muslim groups.

The Jamia students termed the meeting against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) historic.

“We salute all the martyrs who laid down their lives fighting against this draconian law. We also salute all those who are on streets raising their voice,” said Ladeeda.

She said that the fight for justice is incomplete without solidarity from Dalit, Bahujan and other marginalised sections of the society.

The two students demanded release of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, arrested by Delhi Police in connection with violence during anti-CAA protest in Delhi.

Recalling her meeting with Azad on Friday, Ladeeda described him as an inspiration for “all of us”.

Arguing that the CAA is discriminatory and thus against the spirit of the Constitution, she said this legislation would affect not just Muslims but all other oppressed sections of the society.

“We are not real icons. It’s just that our videos went viral,” said Aysha while saluting the martyrs. She said it was a week ago that the police barged into Jamia and launched brutal attack on students in library.

She said the IT cell of Sangh Pariwar was resorting to hate campaign and targeting Muslim women raising their voice for justice.

She said this fight was not just of Muslims but the fight of all people.

