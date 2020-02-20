Jamia students ‘detained’ after protest fizzles out

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) A protest march call given by the Jamia Coordination Committee on Monday evening against alleged police brutality turned out to be a damp squib when less than 20 students turned up and claimed they were being detained en route.

The call for protest march in front of the new police headquarters in central Delhi was given by the Jamia body against what they called “police brutality and Sangh terror on peaceful protestor against CAA”. While a call to reach the PHQ was given for 6.30 p.m, no students showed up till 8.30 p.m.

IANS has relatively learnt, facing a thin turnout, the crowd met near the Constitution Club and to chalk out their strategy. While nearly a couple of hours late they started their way to the PHQ, they were detained on the way and taken to the Nizamuddin police station, the students claimed.

However, the DCP concerned has denied that any students were detained.

Jamia’s call for protest came in the aftermath of massive violence that rocked Delhi’s Jafrabad and Maujpur areas after pro- and anti-CAA protesters clashed. A Delhi Police head constable and a civilian were killed while many were admitted to hospital with serious injuries.

–IANS

