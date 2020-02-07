Jamia students’ march: Sukhdev Vihar metro station closed

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) Owing to ongoing stand-off between the Delhi police and Jamia protesters, the gates of nearby metro station — Sukhdev Vihar — were closed by the DMRC along with heavy security deployment.

Informing about the closure of gates, the DMRC tweeted, “Security Update, Entry & exit gates of Sukhdev Vihar are closed.”

The closure of gates came after, despite requests by Jamia professors, management and the police, the protesters continued their stand-off with the security forces in a bid to march to the Parliament.

The protesters have been demanding that the security forces must be sent back, the way towards the Parliament be opened for the protesters and the detained students freed.

The march to Parliament was called by the Jamia Coordination Committee against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

–IANS

