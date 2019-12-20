Jamia students not forced to abandon visit: Haryana Police

Chandigarh, Dec 21 (IANS) The Haryana Police here on Saturday refuted the claims that a group of Jamia Millia Islamia students were forced to cut short field trip to villages in the Panipat district as some locals asked them to “leave or face the consequences”.

No such incident was reported either to the police or to the district administration by students, Panipat Superintendent of Police Sumit Kumar told IANS over phone. “The students went back on completing the field visit. There was no hindrance to their project work,” he added.

One students, part of the group from Jamia’s Social Work Department, said they were attending a 10-day rural camp in villages when some villagers asked them to leave or face the consequences.

The villagers were reportedly angry over protests by Jamia students in Delhi against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

“There is no such protest (against the CAA) and the situation is peaceful,” Kumar said.

–IANS

