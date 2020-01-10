Jamia to move court seeking FIR against Delhi Police

New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANS) One month after the police entered the campus and allegedly assaulted students, Jamia Millia Islamia authorities here on Wednesday decided to move the court seeking directions for filing an FIR against the Delhi Police.

The Jamia executive council decided to move the lower court seeking directions to the police to register an FIR in connection with the December 15 action against students at the library.

The application is likely to be filed under section 156(3) of CrPC.

The authorities also decided that new examination date-sheet would be declared by the Controller of Examination in consultation with Deans.

On January 13, Jamia students surrounded the Vice-Chancellor’s office to press for their charter of demands that included an FIR against the Delhi Police over assault on students, end to harassment and assurance of security for students.

The executive council noted that several steps had been taken to ensure safety and security of students on campus and further steps would be taken, if required.

The Jamia campus witnessed tension following anti-CAA protests turning violent in the neighbouring areas of Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar.

–IANS

anb/pvn/pcj