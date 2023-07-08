INDIA

Jamia V-C lays emphasis on need for women empowerment

Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia Najma Akhtar, during a programme organised by the varsity, spoke on harassment cases and various other challenges young girls and women face daily. She also emphasised the need for gender equality and women empowerment.

The programme was organised in association with Yuva Foundation.

The guests during the informal session of the programme were Navya Naveli Nanda and Nikhil Taneja. On the occasion, the guests held a penal discussion on different aspects linked to harassment and gender sensitisation. A session on five 5D model methodology to combat street harassment was also demonstrated by experts.

The Yuva Foundation said: “We firmly believe that education is the foundation for personal growth and the gateway to a better future. Yuva Foundation has established scholarships and educational grants to support deserving students who face financial barriers in pursuing their academic dreams. Through these scholarships, we aim to enable young minds to reach their full potential and become catalysts for change in their communities.”

