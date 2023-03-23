INDIA

Jamia violence case: Delhi HC reserves order on police’s plea against discharge of 11 accused

The Delhi High Court on Thursday reserved its judgment on police’s plea against the trial courts order discharging 11 accused, including Sharjeel Imam, in the Jamia violence case.

A week before, the court had adjourned the hearing for Thursday.

A copy of the detailed order is awaited.

Earlier, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma was informed by Delhi Police’s junior counsel that the senior is not well and that he seeks adjournment.

The court had recorded which respondents have filed the written statements in the matter and asked the rest to do so in four days.

In view of Delhi Police challenging the Saket court’s order dated February 4, discharging 11 accused in a 2019 Jamia violence case, the High Court had earlier said that there will be no influnence on the further investigation or trial of the remaining accused due to the trial court’s order.

“Since further investigation will be carried out, observations made against the investigating agency will not affect either further investigation or trial of any accused,” Justice Sharma had said while she also issued notice on the Police’s revision petition.

Incidents of violence at Jamia Millia Islamia in December 2019, erupted after a clash between the police and people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).



