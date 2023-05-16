‘Django Unchained’ star Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corinne have announced their plans to host a new game show.

The announcement comes just days after the actress reassured fans that her father is out of hospital and has been for weeks, following speculation the family was “preparing for the worst”, reports Mirror.co.uk.

“We are thrilled to be developing ‘We Are Family’ with Jeff Apploff and our friends at FOX Entertainment,” Jamie and Corinne said in a statement.

The statement, accessed by Mirror.co.uk further read: “We hope this show brings as much fun to audiences at home as we’ve had creating it when it premieres next year.”

The new series is expected to premiere in 2024 and will feature the non-famous relatives of celebrities performing duets with their well known family members.

The celebrities will be hidden and contestants can win up to $100,000 by correctly identifying them.

20230516-164003