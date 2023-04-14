ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Jamie Foxx has '8 unfinished working days' on new film after medical emergency

‘Django Unchained’ star Jamie Foxx’s medical emergency is said to be causing havoc with the filming for his latest movie.

The star, 55, is in the middle of filming scenes for ‘Back In Action’, which also features Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close, reports Mirror.co.uk.

However, the Hollywood veteran was rushed to hospital this week after experiencing a “medical complication.”

His family initially asked for fans to prayer for the star and he is now said to be recovering. His daughter Corinne Foxx said at the time, “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time. Much love, The Foxx Family.”

However, as per Mirror.co.uk, while Jamie is said to be joking with his family once again, the incident is said to have left movie bosses scrambling to find the time to complete production.

The Netflix film is being produced and directed by Horrible Bosses director Seth Gordon and was initially set for release later this year. Following the incident, it’s reported a stand-in was used in Jamie’s place.

