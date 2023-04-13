ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Jamie Foxx is on road to recovery after recent ‘medical complication’

NewsWire
0
0

Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, issued a statement on Instagram on Wednesday revealing that the actor is recovering after facing a “medical complication” on Tuesday.

“We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” shared Corinne in a statement written on behalf of the Foxx family.

“Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers,” the statement reads. The family asks for privacy during this time.

The 55-year-old actor was most recently seen on the set of the upcoming Netflix movie ‘Back In Action’, which also stars Cameron Diaz.

The highly anticipated film will be the first big-screen project Diaz has starred in since 2014’s Annie remake, which also featured Foxx.

While Netflix has been tight-lipped about details on the plot of Back in Action, an insider told PEOPLE that the Charlie’s Angels actress and Foxx “have great chemistry” on set.

Prior to the start of filming, the actor celebrated his birthday in December by posting a throwback black-and-white photo of himself as a child and reflecting on his childhood.

“Dis big head boy bday and thanks for all the bday shouts #sagseason if it’s my birthday it’s your birthday,” he captioned the post.

20230413-141004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Colin Farrell teases ‘The Penguin’ series, ‘The Batman’ was just ‘tip...

    Dakota Johnson doesn’t regret doing ‘Fifty Shades’ despite calling the experience...

    BLACKPINK to formally release new album in September

    Grammys 2022: Silk Sonic’s ‘Leave the Door Open’ bags Record of...