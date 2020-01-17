Jamie Foxx parties like Leonardo DiCaprio

Los Angeles, Jan 18 (IANS) Actor Jamie Foxx likened himself to Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio when it comes to partying habit.

In the “Burning Questions” segment on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, Foxx was asked by host Ellen DeGeneres when was the he partied all night long, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Foxx replied: “I am still at the party. I partied all night long. My birthday was December 13. I have been sleepy and slightly drunk since December 13. Every night. I’m like Leonardo DiCaprio.”

The 54-year-old actor was also asked if he is a member of the mile-high club.

“Am I a member of the mile high club? That means you get high when you’re in the plane? Yes, I smoke. I smoke it up.” he said.

Moments later DeGeneres questioned him for the real answer and he said: “Yes, I am.”

When the question turned to his idea of a perfect date, the reported former-boyfriend of Katie Holmes tackled it with another witty answer.

“Oh, man. Reading scriptures… Trying to get closer to the Lord. Hallelujah, Lord Jesus. Trying to be saved tonight. Will you save me, Lord Jesus?”

