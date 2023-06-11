ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Jamie Foxx quashes claims of Covid-19 vaccine causing his recent health scare

Jamie Foxx was not hospitalised as a result of the Covid vaccination, his representative has confirmed.

The 55-year-old actor is said to have experienced a “medical complication” back in April while working on his upcoming Netflix film, ‘Back In Action’, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Jamie was rushed to hospital as a result of the unknown health scare, but he’s since been allowed to return home. The Hollywood star is thought to now be spending time in a physical rehabilitation facility in Chicago, where he has been visited by his family and friends.

Following Jamie’s hospitalisation, an unsubstantiated claim was made by Hollywood gossip columnist AJ Benza who alleged Jamie became unwell after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.

As per Mirror.co.uk, Jamie’s representatives have hit out at his claims and told NBC News that they are “completely untrue.”

The unsubstantiated claim is part of a narrative pushed by some far-right personalities to cast doubt on the safety of vaccines, even though studies have confirmed they are safe and effective.

