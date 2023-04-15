Actor Jamie Foxx’s movie ‘Back in Action’ is reportedly ready to wrap production though he still has 8 unfinished shooting days left.

The actor was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday morning, April 11, before going to set and he has not returned to the set since then, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Now production sources tell TMZ that the film will wrap next week, though Jamie still has 8 days of filming left. They, however, don’t explain when asked what they will do with the scenes which the ‘Django Unchained’ star has not filmed yet. A source confirms to CNN that filming is “currently underway and expected to wrap up next week.”

Following Jamie’s health scare, the set was “shut down” on Wednesday, April 12. Filming resumed on Thursday, with a stand-in used in place of the 55-year-old actor.

On the same day, a casting director informed extras via email that a scene set to film this Sunday has been canceled due to “changes in production.” The scene will not be rescheduled due to the changes, but scenes scheduled to film on Monday and Tuesday are expected to move forward as planned, per the memo.

A representative for Netflix, which produces the movie, has not addressed the production schedule following Jamie’s health scare.

Jamie’s daughter Corinne Foxx broke the news of her father’s medical emergency on Wednesday, April 12. She revealed that the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ star was taken to the hospital on Tuesday, but didn’t not divulge his condition aside from calling it a “medical complication.”

“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” the 29-year-old actress posted on her social media page. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

On Thursday, sources told TMZ that the comedian “is doing a lot better” and even able to joke with his family. However, he may need to stay in the hospital at least a few more days as doctors need to perform tests because they haven’t “got to the bottom of what happened to him.”

Meanwhile, Jamie’s celebrity pals have sent prayers for his full recovery.

