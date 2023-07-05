INDIA

Jamie Foxx’s family is keeping tight on his health condition

NewsWire
0
0

  Hollywood actor Jamie Foxx has reportedly not returned to his normal self, two months after he was rushed to the hospital in Atlanta due to a “medical complication.”

Since his hospitalisation in April, very little is known about the Oscar winning actor’s health as his family has been keeping very quiet. Concerns over the health of the 55-year-old ‘Django Unchained’ actor have been mounting as very little information has been released regarding his condition, as per aceshowbiz.

When explaining the reason why, a source told OK!: “Jamie’s family is keeping his condition very quiet. He is still pretty fragile, and his loved ones know Jamie wouldn’t want anyone seeing him like that.”

The lack of information has made his friends “worried” about the star. “No one has gotten real answers on what exactly happened and how Jamie is recovering,” a source added, according to aceshowbiz.

“The lack of information is making some people wonder if the situation is worse than his family is letting on.” In late June, a source shared a similar update on Jamie’s condition with People magazine: “He is getting the best care and working hard to recover right now, but he is still not himself,” the source told the outlet, noting that those closest to the comedian-singer remain tight-lipped about his health situation.

“He has the tightest circle around him”. In May, his daughter Corinne Foxx said that her father “has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating” and was able to play pickleball. Jamie was rushed to the hospital in April in the midst of filming ‘Back in Action’.

After discharge from the hospital, he was reportedly moved to a top physical rehab centre in Chicago in late April, where he has been undergoing intense physiotherapy.

2023070534420

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Man arrested for assaulting activist Bindhu Ammini

    Lockdown extended in Karnataka’s Covid-hit Kodagu district

    Ten US students arrive in Lucknow University to learn Urdu, Persian

    Uma Chetry, Rashi Kanojiya, Anusha Bareddy & Minnu Mani picked in...