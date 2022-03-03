Jamie Lee Curtis avoids mirrors!

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis checks her reflection when she’s carrying out tasks that require her to do so, but she doesn’t spend a lot of time scrutinising her appearance because she doesn’t want to be critical of herself.

Speaking with Vanessa Williams and Maria Shriver at ‘The Radically Reframing Aging Summing’, she said: “When I brush my teeth, of course, I look in the mirror. When I pluck my eyebrows, of course, I look in a mirror. But when I get out of a shower, I just don’t stare at my now 63-year-old body in the mirror,

“I’m not denying what I look like, of course I’ve seen what I look like. I am trying to live in acceptance. If I look in the mirror, it’s harder for me to be in acceptance. I’m more critical. Whereas, if I just don’t look, I’m not so worried about it.”

The ‘Scream Queens’ star is a fan of “natural beauty” but is concerned about how the idea has been destroyed in recent years, with even video conferencing program Zoom offering filters to touch up a user’s looks, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: “I do feel there has been a genocide of natural beauty. It is perpetuated by the media, it is perpetuated by magazines big time, and it is even in our life.”

Lee Curtus is concerned about the impact this has on young people and the long term implications for natural beauty.

She said: “(The youth) believe they have to alter their appearance to post anything, anywhere. “That then becomes a baseline of that’s what that is, and we’re never going to be able to go back to looking like natural women.”

The ‘Knives Out’ star previously confessed to having cosmetic surgery but it “didn’t work”.

