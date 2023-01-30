ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Jamie Lee Curtis celebrated her first Oscar nomination with Cate Blanchett & a cake!

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis “had a cake” with her fellow nominee Cate Blanchett to celebrate the first Oscar nomination of her career.

The 64-year-old actress has earned her first Academy Award nod for Best Supporting Actress for her role in ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ and discussed her celebration with her fellow nominee and ‘Borderlands’ co-star Cate Blanchett, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Lee Curtis noted that her best friend, the Oscar-winning film and TV producer Debbie Oppenheimer, came over in the early hours of the morning to watch the nominations being revealed with her husband Christopher Guest.

She told People: “It was a shocking morning. Unexpected and delightful.”

“And then I went to work on the re-shoots for ‘Borderlands’ with Cate Blanchett, and she had been nominated that morning, as (had) our sound designer. So, we had a cake, and it was celebratory, but then we worked.”

The ‘Halloween’ actress expressed her delight at being nominated at the most prestigious awards show in the film industry for the first time in a career spanning more than four decades.

Lee Curtis said: “It is the thrill of my life, professionally. It is, because it never was something I thought would ever happen.”

Despite her Oscars recognition, the star has revealed that she doesn’t obsess about winning awards and had developed a philosophical attitude towards the glitzy ceremonies.

She explained: “Life is short and precious and we’re in a profession that celebrates art, a time when we’re out of COVID and we’re back together and if we’re not celebrating this moment right now, what are we doing?”

“It’s out of your control. At the end, win or lose, it doesn’t matter. We’re here celebrating the arts.”

