Uncapped players batting all-rounder Dean Foxcroft and leg-spinner Adi Ashok on Wednesday earned their maiden New Zealand call-ups while pace all-rounder Kyle Jamieson made his comeback to the side for next month’s T20 tours of the UAE and England.

New Zealand are scheduled to play three T20Is against the UAE on August 17, 19 and 20, followed by four games in England from August 30 to September 5.

Jamieson is set to return to international cricket more than a year after sustaining a serious back injury in England last June. On the other hand, Foxcroft and Ashok earned their call-ups off the back of representing New Zealand A and impressive domestic form in the recent season.

Foxcroft, born in South Africa, moved to New Zealand in 2016 and is a newly qualified player for the side, having recently received eligibility approval from the ICC under its “exceptional circumstances” criteria.

The 25-year-old was crowned NZC’s Domestic Player of the Year at the annual awards in March after dominating the Super Smash, where he finished as the leading runs-scorer (424) and claimed nine wickets with the ball at an impressive economy rate of less than seven runs per over.

Ashok, a former New Zealand U19 representative in the 2020 U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup in South Africa, was a consistent performer for the Auckland Aces in the Super Smash, claiming seven wickets and producing match-turning spells.

“It’s always exciting to introduce new players to the BLACKCAPS environment and especially so when they’re on the younger side, as Adi and Dean are. Dean’s been a really consistent performer domestically and that was acknowledged by the awards he picked up in March. He’s a talented and adaptable batter who also bowls useful off-spin – so will add to our spinning stocks which is always valued in white-ball cricket,” said head coach Gary Stead in a media release.

“Adi’s only in his second year of professional cricket, but we’ve been impressed with his consistency and attitude with the Aces and when he’s joined New Zealand A and the winter camps. With Ish Sodhi not on the UAE tour it’s an opportunity to develop our next leg-spinner,” he added.

Jamieson’s return is a major milestone for the ICC World Test Championship 2021 Player of the Final against India at Southampton in England. He was forced to undergo surgery in February this year after a stress-fracture was discovered in his back ahead of the home Test series against England.

“Kyle’s worked really hard and made great progress to be available for this tour and we’re delighted to see him return after such a challenging year. We’re all aware of his world class skills and I know he’s really excited to get back with the group,” added Stead.

The New Zealand touring party will be captained by Tim Southee, will expand to 22 players in England — with Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Glenn Phillips, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell and Ish Sodhi joining post-The Hundred and ahead of the first T20I against England in Durham on August 30.

Ashok, Chad Bowes, Dane Cleaver, Foxcroft, Cole McConchie, Henry Shipley and Will Young will be replaced by the incoming players expected to join pre or post the two warm-up games scheduled for August 25 and 27 in Worcester and Bristol.

Tim Seifert’s Player of the T20 Series efforts against Sri Lanka at the end of the New Zealand home summer have seen him rewarded with his selection for both tours along with Rachin Ravindra and Mark Chapman, both of whom impressed against Sri Lanka and on the away tour to Pakistan in April-May.

All-rounders Jimmy Neesham and Mitchell Santner have also secured short term deals to play in the final games of The Hundred competition which fall between the UAE and England T20I series. Kane Williamson (knee) and Michael Bracewell (achilles) were not considered for selection due to injury.

The side will hold a training camp from July 26-28 in Mount Maunganui for those players in the country. The T20I squad will depart for the UAE on August 12.

New Zealand T20I squad for UAE and England: Tim Southee (c), Mark Chapman, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Jimmy Neesham, Adi Ashok (UAE), Chad Bowes (UAE), Dane Cleaver (UAE), Dean Foxcroft (UAE), Henry Shipley (UAE), Will Young (UAE), Cole McConchie (UAE), Finn Allen (Eng), Devon Conway (Eng), Matt Henry (Eng), Adam Milne (Eng), Daryl Mitchell (Eng), Glenn Phillips (Eng), and Ish Sodhi (Eng)

New Zealand Tour Schedule:

Aug 17 — 1st T20I v UAE — Dubai

Aug 19 — 2nd T20I v UAE — Dubai

Aug 20 — 3rd T20I v UAE — Dubai

Aug 25 — warm-up T20 — Worcester

Aug 27 — warm-up T20 — Bristol

Aug 30 — 1st T20I v England — Durham

Sept 1 — 2nd T20I v England — Manchester

Sept 3 — 3rd T20I v England — Birmingham

Sept 5 — 4th T20I v England — Nottingham

2023071942065