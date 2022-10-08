INDIA

Jammu Air Force station conference hall dedicated to Flt Lt Advitiya Bal

NewsWire
0
0

On the occasion of 90th Air Force Day, Air Force Station Jammu inaugurated the Station Conference Hall dedicated to ‘Son of the Soil’ braveheart, Flt Lt Advitiya Bal.

A Defence Ministry statement said: “Braveheart Flt Lt Advitiya Bal, Born on 16 July 1996 at MH Jammu, as a true “Son of the Soil” gave the ultimate sacrifice in the ‘Line of Duty’ on 28 July 2022 while flying a Battle Inoculation Training mission on a Mig-21 Type 69 trainer aircraft.”

“The officer with his sheer hardwork and perseverance joined Sainik School Nagrota and National Defence Academy. He was commissioned into the Fighter Stream of IAF on 16 Jun 2018.”

“The Bravery and supreme sacrifice made by Flt Lt Bal will always be remembered and inspire generations of this soil for years to come.”

“To mark this auspicious day of Indian Air Force as a red letter day, the ‘Bal Conference Hall’ of Air Force Station Jammu was inaugurated by Smt Praveen Kumari (mother) and Sub Maj Swaran Bal (father), parents of braveheart Flt Lt Advitiya Bal in the presence of Air Commodore G.S. Bhullar, VM (AOC Jammu) and Mrs Ruhi Bhullar (President AFWWA {L}) with senior Officers of Station along with Principal of Sainik School Nagrota Capt(IN) Desai.”

“Symbolically, The first video call in newly inaugurated conference room was made between the parents at Jammu with the CO and Officers of Fighter Squadron at Utarlai (Flt Lt Bal’s squadron), where the young officer made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.”

20221008-123604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Govt begins search for new IB, RAW, NIA chiefs

    Hijab row: Tense situation continues in K’taka, 15 held for violence

    Vikram talks about ‘heart attack’ rumours and the ‘living legend’ A.R....

    Andhra minister’s body brought to Nellore