The process of expansion of the Jammu airport to an area of 40,000 square meters has been started in order to provide better facilities to the passengers here.

The Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Committee Jammu South recently organised a public hearing at Beli Charana Jammu.

Public complaints, concerns were heard as part of the environmental clearance process regarding the expansion of Jammu Airport.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Jammu Harvinder Singh, Regional Director Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Committee Jammu Satpal, Divisional Officer Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Committee Arshad Nazir Malik were present on this occasion. Apart from the officers of Animal Husbandry Department, dignitaries of Beli Charana, Bashir Gujar Basti, Doda Basti, Poonch Basti area, representatives of Airport Authority, Cantonment Board and Finance Department officers were present.

Bhupinder Singh, Environmental Advisor, Airport Authority of India briefed the general public about the Environmental Management Plan prepared for the expansion of Civil Enclave at Jammu Airport.

The project proponent proposed to adopt various measures during and after the construction of the project, such as air pollution control measures, dust suppression measures, rainwater harvesting, installation of sewage treatment plant, fire Extinguishers, etc.

A large number of queries were answered on the spot by the concerned officers, project contractor and its representatives. All the issues raised were patiently heard and recorded in detail by the panel members. The entire proceedings were also videographed for submission to the appropriate authority, i.e., J&K Environmental Impact Assessment Authority (JKEIAA).

In June 2022, after a decade of waiting, the 8,000 feet long runway was made operational.

20230102-113204