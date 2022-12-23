SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Jammu all-rounder Vivrant Sharma strikes big in IPL auction

After Parvez Rasool, Abdul Samad and seam sensation Umran Malik, Jammu all-rounder Vivrant Sharma (23) on Friday became the latest cricketer from J&K to join the Indian Premier League after he was picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad for a whopping Rs 2.6 crore at the mini-auction held on Friday.

After making his first class debut in 2021, Sharma has represented the UT in nine T20 matches so far, scoring 191 runs at 23.87 with a highest of 63, besides scalping six wickets with an economy rate of 5.73 with best figures of 4/13. In 14 List A matches, Sharma has scored 519 runs at 39.92 with a highest score of 154 not out. He also has eight wickets against his name with best figures of 4/22.

An atmosphere of celebration was witnessed in Jammu after SRH won the bid to rope in Sharma, with congratulatory messages pouring in on social media.

