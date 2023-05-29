The Divisional Commissioner of Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, on Monday visited the Yatri Niwas at Bhagwati Nagar to take stock of the arrangements being made at the Jammu base camp for the annual Amarnath Yatra scheduled next month.

Kumar also chaired a high-level meeting of all the stakeholders and reviewed in detail the arrangements being put in place for the comfortable stay of the pilgrims and for their safety.

“The Divisional Commissioner instructed the concerned engineers to expedite the pace of work and ensure completion of all works by June 15. Emphasis was laid on making adequate provisions for the basic amenities well in advance by working in close coordination. Directions were issued for improving sanitation conditions, drinking water and other logistics,” an official statement said.

The provision for transportation of the yatris, emergency/disaster management, setting up of langars, communication centres, medical facilities, deployment of medical teams at the Yatri Niwas, sanitation, installation of temporary toilets and mobile toilet vans in the Bhagwati Nagar area, uninterrupted supply of electricity, adequate water supply, traffic arrangements etc. were also discussed in detail.

For foolproof security, Kumar passed directions to the security agencies for the deployment of sufficient number of personnel and installation of additional CCTV cameras.

