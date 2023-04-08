ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIALIFESTYLE

Jammu Film Festival opens, features films from 11 countries

NewsWire
0
0

The third edition of the Jammu Film Festival, sponsored by the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department, began with a grand opening at Abhinav Theatre here on Saturday.

The festival featured parallel screenings of 25 feature films, short films and documentaries from countries including Iran, India, France and the US.

The opening section of the festival showcased short films and a documentary from countries such as Iran, India, France and the US. These included Nahid, Kav Kav, Fatih the Conqueror, Sandhanam and Liturgy of Anti-Tank Obstacles.

The Chief Guest for the occasion was Director Tourism Jammu, Vivekanand Rai.

Vivekanand Rai praised the festival for promoting tourism in Jammu and Kashmir and providing a platform for filmmakers to showcase their talent.

The festival features screenings of 50 feature films, short films and documentaries from 11 countries and will run until April 9.

In addition to the screenings, the festival will also host side events such as panel discussions, a red-carpet event, a culture showcase and a painting exhibition.

20230408-224202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Neena Gupta, husband Vivek, ex Vivian Richards come together on Masaba’s...

    Akshay Kumar apologises for association with Elaichi brand – “I step...

    Sneha Khanwalkar on composing music for ‘Kathmandu Connection’

    Started exploring possibilities for ‘RRR’ sequel: Vijayendra Prasad