Jammu city recorded its all-time high March temperature on Sunday, at 37.3 degrees Celsius.

“The maximum temperature recorded in Jammu was 37.3 degrees Celsius which is 8.4 degrees above normal.

“This is also the highest ever recorded in the month of March in Jammu. The last highest maximum temperature recorded in March in Jammu was 37.2 on March 31, 1945,” a Met Department official told IANS.

The spring temperatures throughout J&K have been unusually high and most locals say such temperatures were normally witnessed in the month of May during previous years.

The associated problem with such high March temperatures is early melting of ice in the mountains which could create problems of water scarcity during the summer months.

