The MeT forecast mercury to rise further till the weekend even Jammu city recorded seasons hottest day at 42.9 degrees Celsius a day ago while the maximum temperature soared to 33.8 in Srinagar city.

“At 42.9 degrees Celsius, Jammu city recorded the hottest day of the season so far yesterday (Wednesday). Maximum temperatures are likely to rise further during the next two days,” an official of the meteorological (MET) department said.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, a good number of tourists have started visiting the Kashmir Valley as the heat in the plains becomes intolerable.

Given the present response, those connected with tour and travel are hoping for better days ahead.

Srinagar city recorded 18.6 as the minimum temperature on Thursday while Pahalgam and Gulmarg recorded 10.3 and 11.4, respectively.

Jammu recorded 29.2, Katra 27.4, Batote 19.4, Banihal 17.0 and Bhaderwah 17.1 as the minimum temperature today.

Leh town of Ladakh had 17.1, Kargil 15.2 and Drass 9.4 as the night’s lowest temperature.

