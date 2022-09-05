INDIA

Jammu-Srinagar highway blocked at Ramban

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway has been closed for vehicular traffic due to shooting stones and landslides in Ramban district, Police said on Monday.

“Jammu-Srinagar national highway (NH-44) blocked at Cafeteria Morh, Mehad, in Ramban district due to continuous shooting stones,” Police added.

The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting the latter with the rest of the country.

Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway and fruit carrying trucks from Kashmir head for rest of the country through this road.

